Aguzin will make history as the first non-Chinese person to be chief executive of the HKEX since its establishment in 2000. Photo: Bloomberg
Nicolas Aguzin will get US$13.67 million in salary and shares, as incoming HKEX chief becomes one of the highest paid regulators
- The former JPMorgan banker will get a HK$10 million basic salary and shares worth HK$96.05 million as of Friday’s closing price
- If he receives a bonus, his pay may well surpass that of his predecessor Charles Li Xiaojia, who took home HK$120.49 million in 2020
Topic | Salaries
