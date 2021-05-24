A commemorative ring backed by NFT (non-fungible tokens) and authorised by NBA team the Golden State Warriors, on display at the CoinUnited.io flagship shop in Causeway Bay. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong cryptocurrency start-up to display Golden State Warriors’ NBA championship rings worth US$700,000 to promote non-fungible tokens
- CoinUnited.io paid US$700,000 for six rings, linked to NFTs, celebrating the titles won by the San Francisco-based basketball team
- The NBA rings will be displayed at its flagship store in Causeway Bay, as it seeks to push the concept of NFT to the wider public
