A Gojek rider delivers a Tokopedia package in Jakarta. An IPO this year could make GoTo one of, if not the, most valuable technology companies in Southeast Asia. Photo: AFP A Gojek rider delivers a Tokopedia package in Jakarta. An IPO this year could make GoTo one of, if not the, most valuable technology companies in Southeast Asia. Photo: AFP
A Gojek rider delivers a Tokopedia package in Jakarta. An IPO this year could make GoTo one of, if not the, most valuable technology companies in Southeast Asia. Photo: AFP
Start-ups
Business /  Banking & Finance

Gojek and Tokopedia’s holding group GoTo plans fundraising ahead of blockbuster IPO this year

  • GoTo is targeting a post-money value of about US$40 billion in Jakarta and US listing, similar to pricing of Grab’s SPAC
  • GoTo’s IPO will be first major IPO by an Indonesian tech start-up in Jakarta, paving route for others to follow, such as e-commerce player Bukalapak

Topic |   Start-ups
Alison Tudor-AckroydChad Bray
Alison Tudor-Ackroyd  and Chad Bray

Updated: 8:30am, 24 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Gojek rider delivers a Tokopedia package in Jakarta. An IPO this year could make GoTo one of, if not the, most valuable technology companies in Southeast Asia. Photo: AFP A Gojek rider delivers a Tokopedia package in Jakarta. An IPO this year could make GoTo one of, if not the, most valuable technology companies in Southeast Asia. Photo: AFP
A Gojek rider delivers a Tokopedia package in Jakarta. An IPO this year could make GoTo one of, if not the, most valuable technology companies in Southeast Asia. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE