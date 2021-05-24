A Gojek rider delivers a Tokopedia package in Jakarta. An IPO this year could make GoTo one of, if not the, most valuable technology companies in Southeast Asia. Photo: AFP
Gojek and Tokopedia’s holding group GoTo plans fundraising ahead of blockbuster IPO this year
- GoTo is targeting a post-money value of about US$40 billion in Jakarta and US listing, similar to pricing of Grab’s SPAC
- GoTo’s IPO will be first major IPO by an Indonesian tech start-up in Jakarta, paving route for others to follow, such as e-commerce player Bukalapak
