HSBC CEO Noel Quinn said the bank has no plans to launch a cryptocurrency trading desk or offer the digital coins as an investment to customers. Photo: Handout
HSBC CEO says no plans for cryptocurrency trading desk as digital coins are volatile and lack transparency

  • Stance marks HSBC out against some rival banks, such as Goldman Sachs, which has restarted crypto trading desk
  • Bitcoin is down nearly 50 per cent in just 40 days from its year high of US$64,895 on April 14

Reuters
Updated: 9:59pm, 24 May, 2021

