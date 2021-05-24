HSBC CEO Noel Quinn said the bank has no plans to launch a cryptocurrency trading desk or offer the digital coins as an investment to customers. Photo: Handout
HSBC CEO says no plans for cryptocurrency trading desk as digital coins are volatile and lack transparency
- Stance marks HSBC out against some rival banks, such as Goldman Sachs, which has restarted crypto trading desk
- Bitcoin is down nearly 50 per cent in just 40 days from its year high of US$64,895 on April 14
Topic | China digital currency
