NetEase CEO William Lei Ding during a press conference in Beijing in 2006. NetEase plans to spin off Cloud Village, the operator of its music streaming service in a Hong Kong initial public offering. Photo: Bloomberg NetEase CEO William Lei Ding during a press conference in Beijing in 2006. NetEase plans to spin off Cloud Village, the operator of its music streaming service in a Hong Kong initial public offering. Photo: Bloomberg
NetEase CEO William Lei Ding during a press conference in Beijing in 2006. NetEase plans to spin off Cloud Village, the operator of its music streaming service in a Hong Kong initial public offering. Photo: Bloomberg
IPO
Business /  Banking & Finance

NetEase to spin off Cloud Village, its music streaming service operator, in Hong Kong IPO

  • Cloud Village operates the company’s music streaming service, NetEase Cloud Music
  • NetEase would retain at least 50 per cent of the voting rights following IPO

Topic |   IPO
Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 7:07pm, 26 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
NetEase CEO William Lei Ding during a press conference in Beijing in 2006. NetEase plans to spin off Cloud Village, the operator of its music streaming service in a Hong Kong initial public offering. Photo: Bloomberg NetEase CEO William Lei Ding during a press conference in Beijing in 2006. NetEase plans to spin off Cloud Village, the operator of its music streaming service in a Hong Kong initial public offering. Photo: Bloomberg
NetEase CEO William Lei Ding during a press conference in Beijing in 2006. NetEase plans to spin off Cloud Village, the operator of its music streaming service in a Hong Kong initial public offering. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE