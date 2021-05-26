NetEase CEO William Lei Ding during a press conference in Beijing in 2006. NetEase plans to spin off Cloud Village, the operator of its music streaming service in a Hong Kong initial public offering. Photo: Bloomberg
NetEase to spin off Cloud Village, its music streaming service operator, in Hong Kong IPO
- Cloud Village operates the company’s music streaming service, NetEase Cloud Music
- NetEase would retain at least 50 per cent of the voting rights following IPO
Topic | IPO
NetEase CEO William Lei Ding during a press conference in Beijing in 2006. NetEase plans to spin off Cloud Village, the operator of its music streaming service in a Hong Kong initial public offering. Photo: Bloomberg