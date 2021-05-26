China Life said it will buy about 2 billion shares of China Guangfa Bank at about 8.81 yuan each. Photo: K. Y. Cheng China Life said it will buy about 2 billion shares of China Guangfa Bank at about 8.81 yuan each. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
China Life Insurance to buy US$2.7 billion of shares in affiliate Guangfa Bank

  • China Life Insurance says it plans to buy US$2.7 billion worth of shares in affiliate Guangfa Bank to upkeep with its 43.7 per cent stake
  • The deal will deepen the strategic collaboration between the two and will ‘enhance the company’s overall competitiveness’, China Life said in an announcement

Georgina Lee
Updated: 7:39pm, 26 May, 2021

