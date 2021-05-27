HSBC said it planned to exit its mass market and retail business banking operations in the US as part of it latest revamp. Photo: Sam Tsang HSBC said it planned to exit its mass market and retail business banking operations in the US as part of it latest revamp. Photo: Sam Tsang
HSBC said it planned to exit its mass market and retail business banking operations in the US as part of it latest revamp. Photo: Sam Tsang
HSBC to sell most US branches to Citizens Bank, Cathay Bank in partial retreat from America as competition bites

  • HSBC to focus on serving international wealth clients in the US as part of latest revamp
  • Lender to sell much of mass-market, retail business banking in US to Citizen Bank, Cathay Bank

Chad Bray
Updated: 10:45am, 27 May, 2021

