JD.com’s driverless delivery vehicles during a test operation at the Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City in Tianjin on January 18, 2018. Photo: AFP. JD.com’s driverless delivery vehicles during a test operation at the Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City in Tianjin on January 18, 2018. Photo: AFP.
JD Logistics puts on a brave face as JD’s delivery spin-off makes a smaller bump than expected in Hong Kong trading debut

  • JD Logistics says it is fearless about ongoing price war weighing the express delivery sector, as technology-driven supply chain services is its focus
  • Still, chief executive Yu Rui offers no guidance on when the logistic unit of JD.com could churn out a profit

Georgina Lee
Updated: 4:00pm, 28 May, 2021

