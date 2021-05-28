Richard Li has been quick to capitalise on one of the hottest trends in international deal making. Photo: Getty Images
exclusive | Richard Li in talks to raise funds for his fourth Bridgetown SPAC as Asian investors keep piling into blank-cheque companies
- The new fund will be Li’s fourth SPAC in collaboration with billionaire Peter Thiel; one of their blank-cheque vehicles in talks with Indonesian unicorn Traveloka
- SPAC IPO proceeds have swollen to over US$100 billion so far this year with a sharp slowdown in listings during April and May
Topic | Banking & Finance
