Pedestrians walk past Morgan Stanley’s headquarters in New York. Morgan Stanley is set to buy larger stakes in its securities and mutual funds joint ventures in China. Photo: Bloomberg Pedestrians walk past Morgan Stanley’s headquarters in New York. Morgan Stanley is set to buy larger stakes in its securities and mutual funds joint ventures in China. Photo: Bloomberg
Pedestrians walk past Morgan Stanley’s headquarters in New York. Morgan Stanley is set to buy larger stakes in its securities and mutual funds joint ventures in China. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Banking & Finance

Morgan Stanley set to buy larger stakes in China securities, funds joint ventures

  • China Fortune Securities plans to sell stakes in Morgan Stanley Huaxin joint ventures
  • Morgan Stanley is the latest Wall Street bank to seek further control of Chinese joint ventures

Topic |   Banking & Finance
Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 8:50pm, 28 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Pedestrians walk past Morgan Stanley’s headquarters in New York. Morgan Stanley is set to buy larger stakes in its securities and mutual funds joint ventures in China. Photo: Bloomberg Pedestrians walk past Morgan Stanley’s headquarters in New York. Morgan Stanley is set to buy larger stakes in its securities and mutual funds joint ventures in China. Photo: Bloomberg
Pedestrians walk past Morgan Stanley’s headquarters in New York. Morgan Stanley is set to buy larger stakes in its securities and mutual funds joint ventures in China. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE