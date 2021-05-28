Pedestrians walk past Morgan Stanley’s headquarters in New York. Morgan Stanley is set to buy larger stakes in its securities and mutual funds joint ventures in China. Photo: Bloomberg
Morgan Stanley set to buy larger stakes in China securities, funds joint ventures
- China Fortune Securities plans to sell stakes in Morgan Stanley Huaxin joint ventures
- Morgan Stanley is the latest Wall Street bank to seek further control of Chinese joint ventures
Topic | Banking & Finance
Pedestrians walk past Morgan Stanley’s headquarters in New York. Morgan Stanley is set to buy larger stakes in its securities and mutual funds joint ventures in China. Photo: Bloomberg