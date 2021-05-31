Swelling wealth in China is helping parents to spend more on online tuitions for their children. Photo: Shutterstock Images Swelling wealth in China is helping parents to spend more on online tuitions for their children. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Chinese private education operators push ahead with IPOs as tighter rules loom

  • Chinese private education companies are firming up their IPO plans ahead of tighter regulations by Beijing targeting K-12 tutoring
  • The crackdown could reduce the number of Chinese tutoring operators that are likely to get regulators’ nod and could slow down their pace of fundraising

Georgina Lee
Updated: 6:30am, 31 May, 2021

