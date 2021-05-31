Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing's new chief executive Nicolas Aguzin. Photo: Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing's new chief executive Nicolas Aguzin. Photo: Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
Nicolas Aguzin makes first move as new HKEX chief executive by waiving fees on fixed income ETFs to diversify product range

  • The Hong Kong stock exchange will waive the trading tariff and settlement fee on fixed income Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and money market ETFs
  • The move should help the bourse diversify into more product offerings, analysts say

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 1:11pm, 31 May, 2021

