Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing's new chief executive Nicolas Aguzin. Photo: Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
HKEX waives ETF fees to spur growth of fixed-income products as it braces for higher stamp duties’ effects on stock trading
- The Hong Kong stock exchange will waive the trading tariff and settlement fee on fixed income Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and money market ETFs
- The move should help the bourse diversify into more product offerings, analysts say
Topic | Hong Kong Stock Exchange
