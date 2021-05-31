Hong Kong is expanding a programme that would allow senior executives and directors of the city’s biggest listed companies to travel to Hong Kong with limited or no quarantine. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong expands quarantine waivers for executives in more industries to keep financial hub’s business vibes abuzz
- Each of the four regulatory bodies responsible for the city’s financial services will be able to exempt four vaccinated, senior executives of each company from three weeks of quarantine when they visit the city, according to the spokeswoman for the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau (FSTB)
- The four bodies are the SFC for brokers and fund managers, the HKMA for banks, the Insurance Authority (IA) for insurers and the HKEX for the 500 largest companies listed on the exchange
