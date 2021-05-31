Hong Kong is expanding a programme that would allow senior executives and directors of the city’s biggest listed companies to travel to Hong Kong with limited or no quarantine. Photo: Felix Wong Hong Kong is expanding a programme that would allow senior executives and directors of the city’s biggest listed companies to travel to Hong Kong with limited or no quarantine. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong is expanding a programme that would allow senior executives and directors of the city’s biggest listed companies to travel to Hong Kong with limited or no quarantine. Photo: Felix Wong
Business /  Banking & Finance

Coronavirus: Hong Kong expands quarantine waivers for executives in more industries to keep financial hub’s business vibes abuzz

  • Each of the four financial regulators can exempt four vaccinated, senior executives of each company from quarantine when they visit the city
  • The four bodies are the SFC, the HKMA, the Insurance Authority (IA) and the HKEX

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Chad BrayEnoch Yiu
Chad Bray  and Enoch Yiu

Updated: 4:37pm, 1 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong is expanding a programme that would allow senior executives and directors of the city’s biggest listed companies to travel to Hong Kong with limited or no quarantine. Photo: Felix Wong Hong Kong is expanding a programme that would allow senior executives and directors of the city’s biggest listed companies to travel to Hong Kong with limited or no quarantine. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong is expanding a programme that would allow senior executives and directors of the city’s biggest listed companies to travel to Hong Kong with limited or no quarantine. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE