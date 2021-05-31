Hong Kong is expanding a programme that would allow senior executives and directors of the city’s biggest listed companies to travel to Hong Kong with limited or no quarantine. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong expands quarantine waivers for executives in more industries to keep financial hub’s business vibes abuzz
- Each of the four financial regulators can exempt four vaccinated, senior executives of each company from quarantine when they visit the city
- The four bodies are the SFC, the HKMA, the Insurance Authority (IA) and the HKEX
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Hong Kong is expanding a programme that would allow senior executives and directors of the city’s biggest listed companies to travel to Hong Kong with limited or no quarantine. Photo: Felix Wong