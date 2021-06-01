The Chinese government has been cracking down hard on cryptocurrency trading. Photo: Reuters The Chinese government has been cracking down hard on cryptocurrency trading. Photo: Reuters
The Chinese government has been cracking down hard on cryptocurrency trading. Photo: Reuters
Bitcoin
Tiger Brokers, Futu plan to launch cryptocurrency trading services outside China, taking on Robinhood, eToro

  • Beijing-based Tiger Brokers and Shenzhen-based Futu have unveiled plans to expand into digital currency trading
  • Targeting only offshore clients, the move has come amid Beijing’s renewed crackdown on bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies

Georgina Lee
Updated: 11:01pm, 1 Jun, 2021

