Morning rush hour in Beijing. Some officials see the Huarong saga as an opportunity to revamp how China oversees all of its bad-debt managers. Photo: AFP
Beijing mulls a new holding company for Huarong, bad-debt managers

  • Some officials view the creation of a holding company as a step towards separating the government’s roles as a regulator and shareholder
  • Fears that Huarong might default have rattled bondholders since the end of March, when the company missed a deadline to report annual results

Updated: 8:56pm, 1 Jun, 2021

