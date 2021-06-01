A man holds a subscription document for Hong Kong’s iBonds over his head during heavy rain in Mong Kok on Tuesday. Banks and brokers reported an encouraging uptake on the first day of applications for the latest round of inflation-linked debt sold by the city. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s latest round of iBonds subscriptions off to strong start as savers seek shelter from historically low interest rates
- Hong Kong’s government plans to issue up to US$2.6 billion in latest round of inflation-linked debt
- Subscription period runs through June 11
Topic | Banking & Finance
A man holds a subscription document for Hong Kong’s iBonds over his head during heavy rain in Mong Kok on Tuesday. Banks and brokers reported an encouraging uptake on the first day of applications for the latest round of inflation-linked debt sold by the city. Photo: Nora Tam