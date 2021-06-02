Office workers crossing a busy street in Hong Kong’s financial district in Central. Photo: Felix Wong Office workers crossing a busy street in Hong Kong’s financial district in Central. Photo: Felix Wong
Explainer |
Quarantine exemption: here’s what you need to know about Hong Kong’s incentive for senior bankers, money managers

  • Senior industry executives can now seek exemption from mandatory quarantine in Hong Kong, joining airline and shipping crew, and auditors
  • Low infections and efforts to maintain the city’s status as regional financial hub are among key reasons for the decision

Topic |   Banking & Finance
Enoch Yiu
Updated: 10:42am, 2 Jun, 2021

