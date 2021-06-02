China Evergrande Group’s Riverside Mansion project, on the eastern bank of the Huangpu River in Shanghai. Photo: Daniel Ren
China Evergrande unit slides by record in US$1.9 billion sell-off as seller offloads stock after lock-up period expires
- Several blocks totalling 270 million shares were traded at HK$9.80 each, a 12 per cent discount to Tuesday’s closing price
- Lock-up period on key investors expired today after the unit of China’s top developer started trading in Hong Kong on December 2
Topic | China property
China Evergrande Group’s Riverside Mansion project, on the eastern bank of the Huangpu River in Shanghai. Photo: Daniel Ren