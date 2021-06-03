A photothermal power station in Gobi desert in northwest China. Overseas investors held about 3.6 trillion yuan in Chinese bonds at the end of April. Photo: Xinhua A photothermal power station in Gobi desert in northwest China. Overseas investors held about 3.6 trillion yuan in Chinese bonds at the end of April. Photo: Xinhua
Carbon neutrality goal: China is leading global surge in green bond financing this year

  • The country accounted for 13.4 per cent of all green bond proceeds globally as of May this year, according to Refinitiv
  • The pace of green bond issuance globally is its fastest in five years

Chad BrayEric Ng
Updated: 8:30am, 3 Jun, 2021

