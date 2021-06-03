Thursday’s approval is a major step for Ant Group, whose IPO was put on ice in November at the last moment. Photo: Bloomberg
Does Ant Group’s new licence for consumer finance business indicate regulator is on board with restructuring?
- Ant gets go-ahead to operate Chongqing Ant Consumer Finance, in which it has a 50 per cent stake
- New licence indicates restructuring process has gained the support of the CBIRC, analyst says
Topic | Fintech
Thursday’s approval is a major step for Ant Group, whose IPO was put on ice in November at the last moment. Photo: Bloomberg