The headquarters of HSBC in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
HSBC is poised to hire Matthew Ginsburg from Fitch as top deal maker in bank’s latest push to sharpen Asia focus
- Ginsburg will join Adam Bagshaw as global co-head of advisory and investment banking after stints at Morgan Stanley and Barclays
- HSBC is building out leadership ranks in its most lucrative region, including moving top executives from London to Hong Kong
Topic | HSBC
