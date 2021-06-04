Peter Wong, HSBC’s Asia-Pacific CEO, will become non-executive chairman and his role will be filled by two senior executives later this year. Photo: Handout
HSBC to split Asia-Pacific taipan role between two co-heads in latest management shake-up
- David Liao, head of Asia-Pacific global banking, and Surendra Rosha, India CEO, to serve as Asia co-heads
- Peter Wong to move into non-executive chairman role
