The Hong Kong Monetary Authority will continue to support green bonds and other ESG investments, chief executive Eddie Yue said on Friday. Photo: SCMP
HKMA will stay the course on ESG investments as returns improve over past two years, CEO Eddie Yue says

  • HKMA’s ESG portfolio has outperformed its traditional investments over the past two years, CEO Eddie Yue Wai-man says
  • HKMA only started investing in ESG stocks two years ago while it has been investing in green bonds for the past six years

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 10:02am, 5 Jun, 2021

