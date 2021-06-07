Prudential wants to increase its local sales headcount by 4,000 this year. Photo: Bloomberg Prudential wants to increase its local sales headcount by 4,000 this year. Photo: Bloomberg
Prudential wants to increase its local sales headcount by 4,000 this year. Photo: Bloomberg
Insurance
Business /  Banking & Finance

Hong Kong insurers hire record number of agents to boost local sales as pandemic stops mainlanders visiting to buy insurance products

  • The number of insurance sales agents in the city reached a record 129,939 in May as the industry reorganises itself to focus on domestic business
  • Mainlanders, traditionally the biggest spenders, spent 98 per cent less in the first quarter on insurance policies in the city

Topic |   Insurance
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 9:30am, 7 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Prudential wants to increase its local sales headcount by 4,000 this year. Photo: Bloomberg Prudential wants to increase its local sales headcount by 4,000 this year. Photo: Bloomberg
Prudential wants to increase its local sales headcount by 4,000 this year. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE