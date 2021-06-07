Taipan House on Middle Gap Road was bought by HSBC in 1983 as a home for its senior executives and chairmen. Photo: Handout Taipan House on Middle Gap Road was bought by HSBC in 1983 as a home for its senior executives and chairmen. Photo: Handout
Iconic Taipan House eludes executives succeeding Peter Wong at HSBC

  • Colonial era home on The Peak has since 1983 been the home of bank’s senior executives, who are referred to as taipans or ‘big boss’ in Mandarin and Cantonese
  • Peter Wong, who has become the bank’s non-executive chairman with immediate effect, will continue to occupy the property

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 10:01pm, 7 Jun, 2021

