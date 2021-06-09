Hong Kong-listed companies added women as directors in 2020 at their highest rate in four years. Despite the gains, gender diversity remains an issue with 37 per cent of the city’s companies still featuring all-male boards last year. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
exclusive | Hong Kong-listed companies added women to boards in 2020 at highest rate in four years, report says
- Women accounted for 24 per cent of new directors added to the boards of city’s biggest publicly traded companies in 2020, according to Heidrick & Struggles
- Hong Kong still lacks director diversity; 37 per cent of boards were all-male last year
Topic | Banking & Finance
