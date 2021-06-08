Last year Cathay Pacific cut 5,900 jobs, lowered pay for flight staff and shut its regional brand, Cathay Dragon. Photo: Winson Wong
Cathay Pacific given an extra year to tap Hong Kong government’s US$1 billion rescue loan facility
- The bridging loan facility was part of the embattled airline’s HK$39 billion recapitalisation package aimed at helping it through the pandemic
- Hong Kong’s flagship carrier expects 2021 to be filled with uncertainty, as pace of passenger traffic recovery remains slow
