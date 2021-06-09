Managing director Kristalina Georgieva. The IMF found Hong Kong’s financial system remains stable after a challenging two-year period that saw the city’s economy face its worst contraction on record. Photo: AFP Managing director Kristalina Georgieva. The IMF found Hong Kong’s financial system remains stable after a challenging two-year period that saw the city’s economy face its worst contraction on record. Photo: AFP
Managing director Kristalina Georgieva. The IMF found Hong Kong’s financial system remains stable after a challenging two-year period that saw the city’s economy face its worst contraction on record. Photo: AFP
Business /  Banking & Finance

IMF says Hong Kong’s financial system resilient to future shocks, cautions property valuations and deep China links as potential risks

  • The International Monetary Fund said the city’s financial system remains strong after a challenging two-year period
  • Sky high real-estate valuations, extensive links to China are among potential vulnerabilities to city’s financial system

Topic |   Banking & Finance
Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 10:19am, 9 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Managing director Kristalina Georgieva. The IMF found Hong Kong’s financial system remains stable after a challenging two-year period that saw the city’s economy face its worst contraction on record. Photo: AFP Managing director Kristalina Georgieva. The IMF found Hong Kong’s financial system remains stable after a challenging two-year period that saw the city’s economy face its worst contraction on record. Photo: AFP
Managing director Kristalina Georgieva. The IMF found Hong Kong’s financial system remains stable after a challenging two-year period that saw the city’s economy face its worst contraction on record. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE