HSBC to split Asia-Pacific global banking role between two executives
- Stuart Lea, Dai Kitamura are set to serve as co-heads of global banking coverage in the region
- Appointments come as David Liao, former head of global banking for Asia-Pacific, moves into co-CEO role for the region
