A Grab driver waits to pick up a food order in Singapore. Grab Holdings is delaying the completion of its merger that will allow it to go public in the United States. Photo: Bloomberg
Grab to delay its SPAC merger until fourth quarter, stretching the IPO horizon by Southeast Asia’s largest technology unicorn

  • Grab’s ride hailing and food delivery services are awaiting pre-clearance of accounting policies by US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
  • Grab plans to go public in the US following its merger with a blank-cheque company, also known as a SPAC

Chad Bray
Updated: 1:33pm, 10 Jun, 2021

