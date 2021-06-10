A Grab driver waits to pick up a food order in Singapore. Grab Holdings is delaying the completion of its merger that will allow it to go public in the United States. Photo: Bloomberg
Grab to delay its SPAC merger until fourth quarter, stretching the IPO horizon by Southeast Asia’s largest technology unicorn
- Grab’s ride hailing and food delivery services are awaiting pre-clearance of accounting policies by US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Grab plans to go public in the US following its merger with a blank-cheque company, also known as a SPAC
