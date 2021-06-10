A construction site in Ningbo. Home prices have risen quickly across the country this year, bolstered by expectations of a stronger economic recovery. Photo: Bloomberg
Beijing once again warns investors against betting on China’s red-hot residential property market
- Those who believe property prices will never fall will pay a big price, CBIRC Chairman Guo Shuqing tells Shanghai forum
- Guo’s remarks show regulators are wary of housing bubbles: analyst
Topic | Property policies
A construction site in Ningbo. Home prices have risen quickly across the country this year, bolstered by expectations of a stronger economic recovery. Photo: Bloomberg