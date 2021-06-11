Hong Kong’s Central business district. Investors have flocked to the city’s latest offering of inflation-linked debt, known as iBonds. Photo: Nora Tam
Latest round of Hong Kong’s iBonds attracts record US$7 billion from investors betting on inflation
- Due to the overwhelming response, the final issuance amount of this batch of iBonds will increase to HK$20 billion
- HSBC sees overwhelming response as customers ‘continue to look for stable returns in a low interest rate environment’
