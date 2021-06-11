Hong Kong’s Central business district. Investors have flocked to the city’s latest offering of inflation-linked debt, known as iBonds. Photo: Nora Tam Hong Kong’s Central business district. Investors have flocked to the city’s latest offering of inflation-linked debt, known as iBonds. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s Central business district. Investors have flocked to the city’s latest offering of inflation-linked debt, known as iBonds. Photo: Nora Tam
Business /  Banking & Finance

Latest round of Hong Kong’s iBonds attracts record US$7 billion from investors betting on inflation

  • Due to the overwhelming response, the final issuance amount of this batch of iBonds will increase to HK$20 billion
  • HSBC sees overwhelming response as customers ‘continue to look for stable returns in a low interest rate environment’

Topic |   Banking & Finance
Chad BrayEnoch Yiu
Chad Bray  and Enoch Yiu

Updated: 9:37pm, 11 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s Central business district. Investors have flocked to the city’s latest offering of inflation-linked debt, known as iBonds. Photo: Nora Tam Hong Kong’s Central business district. Investors have flocked to the city’s latest offering of inflation-linked debt, known as iBonds. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s Central business district. Investors have flocked to the city’s latest offering of inflation-linked debt, known as iBonds. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE