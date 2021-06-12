A computer user is silhouetted with a row of computer monitors at an Internet cafe in Shenyang, in northern China’s Liaoning province on January 28, 2008. Photo: AP A computer user is silhouetted with a row of computer monitors at an Internet cafe in Shenyang, in northern China’s Liaoning province on January 28, 2008. Photo: AP
A computer user is silhouetted with a row of computer monitors at an Internet cafe in Shenyang, in northern China’s Liaoning province on January 28, 2008. Photo: AP
Business /  Banking & Finance

Hong Kong to widen access to corporate executives’ data to professionals to enhance compliance work, deter money laundering

  • The government plans to allow more professionals to gain access to the full personal data of corporate directors
  • Practising accountants, lawyers and bankers will be added to a list of “specified persons” who can gain access

Topic |   Financial regulation
Georgina Lee
Georgina Lee

Updated: 7:54pm, 12 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A computer user is silhouetted with a row of computer monitors at an Internet cafe in Shenyang, in northern China’s Liaoning province on January 28, 2008. Photo: AP A computer user is silhouetted with a row of computer monitors at an Internet cafe in Shenyang, in northern China’s Liaoning province on January 28, 2008. Photo: AP
A computer user is silhouetted with a row of computer monitors at an Internet cafe in Shenyang, in northern China’s Liaoning province on January 28, 2008. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE