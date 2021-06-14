A bank’s electronic board showing Hang Seng Index prices. Photo: AP A bank’s electronic board showing Hang Seng Index prices. Photo: AP
A bank’s electronic board showing Hang Seng Index prices. Photo: AP
exclusive | Hang Seng Indexes boss aims to launch more gauges tracking Greater Bay Area, biotech, environmental stocks’ performance

  • The stock connect schemes have increased demand from international investors for gauges tracking the performance of mainland China’s equities
  • The plans reflect the fact the Hong Kong’s capital market is integrating more with mainland China under the bay area development and stock connect schemes

Enoch Yiu

Updated: 10:00am, 14 Jun, 2021

