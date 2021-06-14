Asian businesswomen in boardroom meeting. Photo: Shutterstock Asian businesswomen in boardroom meeting. Photo: Shutterstock
Asian businesswomen in boardroom meeting. Photo: Shutterstock
HKEX
Business /  Banking & Finance

Women on boards: Hong Kong exchange wants to end all-male boardrooms, quicken progress on gender diversity in ESG shakeup

  • Hong Kong was among a few markets where the number of all-male boards increased in 2020, according to a report published by MSCI
  • Some associations are opposing the mandatory approach, calling it ‘not ideal’ and saying time is needed to explain difficulties in certain industries

Knowledge |   Feminism in China
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 1:53pm, 14 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Asian businesswomen in boardroom meeting. Photo: Shutterstock Asian businesswomen in boardroom meeting. Photo: Shutterstock
Asian businesswomen in boardroom meeting. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE