Asian businesswomen in boardroom meeting. Photo: Shutterstock
Women on boards: Hong Kong exchange wants to end all-male boardrooms, quicken progress on gender diversity in ESG shakeup
- Hong Kong was among a few markets where the number of all-male boards increased in 2020, according to a report published by MSCI
- Some associations are opposing the mandatory approach, calling it ‘not ideal’ and saying time is needed to explain difficulties in certain industries
