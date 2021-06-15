Low interest rates and economic uncertainty as a result of the coronavirus pandemic will continue to weigh on the bottom lines in 2021 of Hong Kong banks, including HSBC and Standard Chartered. Photo: Bloomberg Low interest rates and economic uncertainty as a result of the coronavirus pandemic will continue to weigh on the bottom lines in 2021 of Hong Kong banks, including HSBC and Standard Chartered. Photo: Bloomberg
Low interest rates and economic uncertainty as a result of the coronavirus pandemic will continue to weigh on the bottom lines in 2021 of Hong Kong banks, including HSBC and Standard Chartered. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus Hong Kong: 2021 to be a difficult year for banks as their bottom lines remain squeezed by low interest rates and economic uncertainty amid a raging global coronavirus pandemic

  • Net interest margin likely to ‘remain challenging’ for the city’s banks this year, KPMG China says in latest report card
  • Wealth management increasingly competitive as city’s banks seek Greater Bay Area opportunities

Chad Bray
Updated: 11:30am, 15 Jun, 2021

