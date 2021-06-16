Underwriters on the Full Truck transaction include Morgan Stanley, China International Capital Corporation, Goldman Sachs, UBS, Huatai Securities, Citigroup and Nomura. Photo: Xinhua Underwriters on the Full Truck transaction include Morgan Stanley, China International Capital Corporation, Goldman Sachs, UBS, Huatai Securities, Citigroup and Nomura. Photo: Xinhua
Underwriters on the Full Truck transaction include Morgan Stanley, China International Capital Corporation, Goldman Sachs, UBS, Huatai Securities, Citigroup and Nomura. Photo: Xinhua
Business /  Banking & Finance

Full Truck, China’s ‘Uber for trucks’, to raise US$1.57 billion in US listing

  • Guiyang-based company plans to sell 82.5 million shares at a price between US$17 a share and US$19 a share on the NYSE
  • Full Truck Alliance markets its services under the Manbang name in China

Topic |   Banking & Finance
Chad BrayGeorgina Lee
Chad Bray  and Georgina Lee

Updated: 2:00pm, 16 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Underwriters on the Full Truck transaction include Morgan Stanley, China International Capital Corporation, Goldman Sachs, UBS, Huatai Securities, Citigroup and Nomura. Photo: Xinhua Underwriters on the Full Truck transaction include Morgan Stanley, China International Capital Corporation, Goldman Sachs, UBS, Huatai Securities, Citigroup and Nomura. Photo: Xinhua
Underwriters on the Full Truck transaction include Morgan Stanley, China International Capital Corporation, Goldman Sachs, UBS, Huatai Securities, Citigroup and Nomura. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE