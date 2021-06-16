A traveller wearing a protective mask walks through the arrivals hall at Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong in March 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus quarantine waiver: Hong Kong will need weeks to process hundreds of applications, but the plan is ongoing
- Hundreds of waiver applications have been filed, requiring time for regulators overseeing those sectors to process, according to people familiar with the matter
- The exemptions are not on hold, one person said
