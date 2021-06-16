It is really important that Hong Kong has an influential voice on international sustainability reporting standards, Alder says. Photo: K Y Cheng
Hong Kong with its China-centric securities market has a big role to play in shaping global sustainability reporting standards, regulator tells China Conference
- ‘We sit at the right place at the right time to intermediate the financial markets in Hong Kong, China and the rest of the world’ – Ashley Alder
- Common reporting standards important because firms are adopting a wide array of methodologies to report ESG performance, Fidelity executive says
Topic | ESG investing
