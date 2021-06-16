Hong Kong stock exchange is poised to see the fewest new listings in the second quarter in eight years. Photo: Sam Tsang Hong Kong stock exchange is poised to see the fewest new listings in the second quarter in eight years. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong stock exchange is poised to see the fewest new listings in the second quarter in eight years. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong stock exchange must expand reforms to allow SPACs and smaller companies to raise funds, experts say

  • Hong Kong stock exchange must undertake more reforms to attract SPACs and tweak rules to make it easier for small firms to list in the city
  • Hong Kong stock exchange is poised to see the fewest new listing in the April to June quarter since the second quarter of 2013

Enoch Yiu and Georgina Lee
Enoch Yiu  and Georgina Lee

Updated: 9:26pm, 16 Jun, 2021

