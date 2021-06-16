Some banking and finance experts say cryptocurrencies like bitcoin can offer a hedge against inflation. Photo: AFP Some banking and finance experts say cryptocurrencies like bitcoin can offer a hedge against inflation. Photo: AFP
Sustainable investing, bitcoin and health tech could offer higher returns as inflation gathers pace

  • Sustainable investing, health tech and cryptocurrencies can offer protection against inflation, banking and finance experts tell the Post’s China Conference
  • With the risk of inflation looming large, experts advising investors at financial firms and banks point to asset classes that offer better returns

Georgina Lee  and Iris Ouyang

Updated: 9:19pm, 16 Jun, 2021

