Some banking and finance experts say cryptocurrencies like bitcoin can offer a hedge against inflation. Photo: AFP
Sustainable investing, bitcoin and health tech could offer higher returns as inflation gathers pace
- Sustainable investing, health tech and cryptocurrencies can offer protection against inflation, banking and finance experts tell the Post’s China Conference
- With the risk of inflation looming large, experts advising investors at financial firms and banks point to asset classes that offer better returns
Topic | Banking & Finance
Some banking and finance experts say cryptocurrencies like bitcoin can offer a hedge against inflation. Photo: AFP