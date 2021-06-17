The coronavirus pandemic has compelled social distancing, giving a bolster to digital banking services. A view of labour force in Central on May 3, 2021. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s cheques are heading for the dust heap of history even if branches remain in the age of virtual banks
- Hong Kong cheques usage shrank 29 per cent since 2018 as people use mobile phone apps and Faster Payment System to transfer funds
- Hong Kong traditional lenders still have 1,200 branches
