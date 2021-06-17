Standard Chartered is seeking to double the size of its business serving affluent clients in Asia in the next five years. Photo: Bloomberg Standard Chartered is seeking to double the size of its business serving affluent clients in Asia in the next five years. Photo: Bloomberg
Standard Chartered is seeking to double the size of its business serving affluent clients in Asia in the next five years. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Banking & Finance

Standard Chartered to hire, promote 3,000 as it targets business clients, rising incomes in Asia

  • Standard Chartered seeking to service clients across their life cycles, from affluent to ultra-high net worth customers, as part of wealth push in Asia
  • The bank added more than 400,000 new clients in its affluent business in the 12 months ended in March

Topic |   Banking & Finance
Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 10:12am, 17 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Standard Chartered is seeking to double the size of its business serving affluent clients in Asia in the next five years. Photo: Bloomberg Standard Chartered is seeking to double the size of its business serving affluent clients in Asia in the next five years. Photo: Bloomberg
Standard Chartered is seeking to double the size of its business serving affluent clients in Asia in the next five years. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE