FWD Tower in Jakarta, Indonesia. A US listing could provide FWD with more capital as it looks to expand in Asia. Photo: Shutterstock
Richard Li’s FWD seeks New York listing in the biggest US stock offering by a Hong Kong insurer
- The IPO values FWD at about US$13 billion, and the firm could raise up to US$2.5 billion, source says
- Listing could be the biggest US flotation by an insurer based in China and Hong Kong since China Life Insurance raised US$3.5 billion on the NYSE in 2003
Topic | Banking & Finance
