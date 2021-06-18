The China Huarong Tower, which houses the headquarters of China Huarong International Holdings, a unit of China Huarong Asset Management, in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
China Huarong set to be removed from MSCI indexes as Hong Kong trading halt persists
- Huarong will no longer be a constituent of all MSCI-compiled indexes effective June 22
- The Chinese bad-debt manager also faces possible expulsion from Hang Seng gauges
Topic | Banking & Finance
