All long-term oriented institutional and pension funds in Asia are now demanding ESG integration into portfolios. Photo: Shutterstock Images
China’s proposed ESG disclosure rules could go further to meet foreign investors’ needs, asset managers say
- Better ESG disclosure would facilitate allocation of more funds to mainland-listed shares as sustainable investing continues to gain traction among investors, fund managers say
- China’s markets watchdog closed a consultation on June 7 on draft revisions to listed companies’ disclosures in annual and semi-annual reports
