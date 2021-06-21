People walk up the steps at a border crossing facility, at the Sha Tou Jiao Port, in Shenzhen. Photo: Bloomberg
Wealth Management Connect: Hong Kong lenders race for tie-up with mainland peers as China abandons rule on partnerships
- Standard Chartered, HSBC, Bank of East Asia and DBS are among lenders preparing to form partnerships to tap Greater Bay Area opportunities
- Banks can seek multiple partners to sell investment products on both sides of the border, following changes to the policy draft last month
Topic | Banking & Finance
People walk up the steps at a border crossing facility, at the Sha Tou Jiao Port, in Shenzhen. Photo: Bloomberg